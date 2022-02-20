Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 23,394 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $27,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of ARVN opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.