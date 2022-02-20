Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $22,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in nVent Electric by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after buying an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 469,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 400,948 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $33.90 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.