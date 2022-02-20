Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $23.18 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 752,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $23,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

NYSE VALE opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

