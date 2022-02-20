Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 153,300 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $21,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $7,739,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Green Dot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 671,500 shares of company stock worth $25,658,385 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

