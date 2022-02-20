Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 278,600 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,202,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 278,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Everi were worth $29,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Everi by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 126,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Everi by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

