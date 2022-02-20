Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 685,636 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 6,440.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 696,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,636 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $32,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

