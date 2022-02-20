Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 620,746 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,746 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $27,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Plains GP by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.97 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

