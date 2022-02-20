Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,378,292 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $37,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in PPL by 5.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PPL by 63.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 146,688 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 69.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 851,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

