Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 148,500 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 360,838 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $110.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95.

