Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $721,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.