Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,812 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $59,347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after purchasing an additional 315,451 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,453.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 315,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.80. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

