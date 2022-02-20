Two Sigma Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $123.38 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $104.47 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

