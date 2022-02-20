Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,295.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $205,567.50 and approximately $1,295.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.79 or 0.06868457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,236.84 or 0.99942605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051553 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.