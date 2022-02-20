U Network (UUU) Market Capitalization Achieves $578,185.91

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. U Network has a total market cap of $578,185.91 and $18,252.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U Network has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

