U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.04. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSE USX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 557,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $214.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $151,438 and have sold 36,920 shares valued at $322,922. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 110,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

