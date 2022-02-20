UBS Group AG Acquires 28,870 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $137,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.46. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.84 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

