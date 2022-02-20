UBS Group AG Sells 11,952 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $148,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.