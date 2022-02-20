UBS Group AG Sells 23,369 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 856,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,369 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $156,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $160.88 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.42.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

