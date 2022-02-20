UBS Group Reiterates €335.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

UBS Group set a €335.00 ($380.68) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($367.05) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €295.52 ($335.81).

ETR:LIN opened at €265.35 ($301.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €286.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €276.44. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €201.80 ($229.32) and a fifty-two week high of €309.35 ($351.53).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

