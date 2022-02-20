UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading Down 3.3%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 13,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 26,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.61.
UGE International Company Profile (CVE:UGE)
UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.
