UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading Down 3.3%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 13,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 26,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.61.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

