Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $123.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $149.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 99,547 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

