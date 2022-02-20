UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $27.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 202,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,393. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

