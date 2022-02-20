UniMex Network (UMX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $185,443.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.08 or 0.06891724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.82 or 0.99982656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051674 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,369 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

