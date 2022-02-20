United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 271,980 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of United Airlines worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after purchasing an additional 210,568 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in United Airlines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.