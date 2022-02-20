United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after buying an additional 1,210,488 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,661,000 after buying an additional 565,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after buying an additional 2,607,752 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,740,000 after buying an additional 78,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,923,000 after buying an additional 180,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

