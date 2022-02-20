United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,690 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

