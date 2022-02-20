United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 395,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,460. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

