United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Down 7.2%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)
United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
