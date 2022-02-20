United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Down 7.2%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,010,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United States Cellular by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in United States Cellular by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

