United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.83.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $196.50 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.57 and a 200-day moving average of $200.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,494 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,244 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.