Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UBX. Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of UBX opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $54.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $67,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $2,378,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.