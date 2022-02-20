Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $150.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.83.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after buying an additional 128,936 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after acquiring an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.