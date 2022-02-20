Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,259 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.