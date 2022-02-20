Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.86 million.Upwork also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Upwork stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $24.49. 1,909,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,920. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,134,494. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 18.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Upwork by 889.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Upwork by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $14,891,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upwork by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

