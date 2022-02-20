Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Short Interest Update

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

URG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $96,912.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 34.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 112.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 26.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

