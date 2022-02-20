US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 60,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

ECOL stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $47.80.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.