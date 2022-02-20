VanEck Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.22 and last traded at $42.54. Approximately 21,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 22,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.
