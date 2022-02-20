Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.57 and last traded at $73.53. Approximately 317,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 401,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.43.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54.
