Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after buying an additional 4,379,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after purchasing an additional 470,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,882,000 after purchasing an additional 511,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.