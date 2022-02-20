Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $195.49 and last traded at $196.41. 6,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 26,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.88.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.51.
