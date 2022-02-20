Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 312.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $217.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.53.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

