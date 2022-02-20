Vega Protocol (VEGA) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00013096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.58 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00106337 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 11,876,911 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

