Venator Materials (VNTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VNTR opened at $2.30 on Friday. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 755.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 47.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.