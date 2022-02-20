Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,242 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

