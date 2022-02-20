Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 216.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

