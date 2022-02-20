Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

WBA stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.