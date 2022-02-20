Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 590.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,197 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of 21Vianet Group worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

