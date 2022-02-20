Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 135,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

