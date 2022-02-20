Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,964,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,072,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $596.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $613.59 and a 200 day moving average of $689.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.