Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 169.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

