Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

VRCA opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $217.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 30,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

